Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 610,511 shares.The stock last traded at $46.22 and had previously closed at $25.12.

A number of research firms have commented on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,094,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

