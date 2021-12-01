Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,347,703 shares.The stock last traded at $41.27 and had previously closed at $39.67.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

