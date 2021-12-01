Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $311.86 and last traded at $311.28. Approximately 1,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,716,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.96.

Several analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

