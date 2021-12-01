Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 5.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $54.51. 13,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,218,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

