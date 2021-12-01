Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 2,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,386,000.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

