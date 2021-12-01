Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.71% of JOANN worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $5,389,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $4,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,905,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOAN opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JOAN. Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

