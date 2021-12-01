Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.87% of Gores Metropoulos II worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMII. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $6,017,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMII opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

