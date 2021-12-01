Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.