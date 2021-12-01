Bank of America Corp DE Sells 164,730 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

