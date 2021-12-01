Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 48,034 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after buying an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,313,000 after buying an additional 80,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion and a PE ratio of -21.43. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

