360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 4,405.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. CLSA raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.