Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabaletta Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $328.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.