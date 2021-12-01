Critical Analysis: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.46 $35.31 million ($3.46) -15.11 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.18 $17.95 million $0.32 97.59

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 3 1 0 2.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.13%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar -0.25% 2.79% 0.69% Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats JinkoSolar on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

