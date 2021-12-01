Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kimball International by 16.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the first quarter worth $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kimball International by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.30 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.