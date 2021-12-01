Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $131,000 in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

