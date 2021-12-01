New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 95.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.