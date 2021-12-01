$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

NYSE ADM opened at $62.21 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $69.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

