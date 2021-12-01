Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

