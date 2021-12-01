Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $135,000 Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,110 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

