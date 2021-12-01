Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $542,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.