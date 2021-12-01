Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $974.86 million, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

