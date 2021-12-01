UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,033 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $891,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $4,475,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth $232,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.