Saleel Awsare Sells 1,000 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72.
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $289.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.85.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
