Saleel Awsare Sells 1,000 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $289.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.