Frederick D. Disanto Buys 10,000 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EML stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The Eastern Company has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.