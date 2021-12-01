NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 18,821 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 18,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $137,769.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.03.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.