NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 18,821 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 18,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $137,769.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 354,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

