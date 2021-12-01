Éric Boyko Acquires 2,500 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Éric Boyko purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$258,445.

Shares of TSE ATD.A opened at C$46.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a one year low of C$36.90 and a one year high of C$52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

