California State Teachers Retirement System Has $422,000 Stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 52,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $332.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

