California State Teachers Retirement System Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Akouos were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Akouos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

