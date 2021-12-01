California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Home Bancorp worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $349.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.