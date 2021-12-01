CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 545,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

