California State Teachers Retirement System Has $407,000 Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.48. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

