Royal Bank of Canada Has $947,000 Stock Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.4509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

