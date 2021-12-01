44,837 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $9,148,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

