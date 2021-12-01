Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 30.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

DSP stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $594.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

