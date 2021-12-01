SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 186.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQZ opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%. As a group, analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

