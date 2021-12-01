Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,682 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of Farmer Bros. worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FARM stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

