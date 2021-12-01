Royal Bank of Canada Takes $962,000 Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 in the last ninety days.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

