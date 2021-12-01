Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.