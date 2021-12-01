Reviewing PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Nihon Kohden’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Nihon Kohden $1.88 billion 1.41 $171.48 million $1.19 12.57

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PreveCeutical Medical and Nihon Kohden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,163.22% Nihon Kohden 10.41% 17.24% 12.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PreveCeutical Medical and Nihon Kohden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats PreveCeutical Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

