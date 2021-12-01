Morgan Stanley Acquires 79,557 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

NCA stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

