Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STC stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.19.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

