Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 1,568.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vine Energy were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vine Energy by 156.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $7,348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $6,055,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth $5,793,000.

NYSE VEI opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

VEI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

