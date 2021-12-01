Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 179.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCT opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.