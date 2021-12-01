Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.32% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1,012.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $92.01.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

