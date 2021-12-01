Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,829 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of NeoPhotonics worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NYSE NPTN opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $809.92 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

