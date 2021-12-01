Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,798 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

