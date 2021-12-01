Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 182.4% in November

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of STK opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STK. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 742.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

