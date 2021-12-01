Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 182.4% in November

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of STK opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $39.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.