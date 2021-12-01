Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 188.2% in November

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JMPLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $994.65.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

