VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,501 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,925 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 4.49.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.