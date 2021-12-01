Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGLE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $307.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGLE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

